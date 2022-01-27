Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) held a roundtable discussion Wednesday and blasted White House press secretary Jen Psaki for lying about Florida’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus, as well as the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments, asserting she “lies through her teeth every single day” in her efforts to prop up the regime’s actions.

DeSantis hosted the roundtable discussion in Miami at a monoclonal antibody treatment site which was forced to close due to the Biden administration’s actions, prohibiting the use of the treatments, resulting in thousands of Floridians having their appointments to receive the lifesaving treatment canceled “abruptly without notice.”

During the roundtable, DeSantis took an opportunity to address the criticisms lodged by White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who has repeatedly lied about Florida’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. This month alone, Psaki claimed DeSantis dropped the ball and failed to advocate vaccines — a false claim as he has championed individual freedom in getting the jab while initially prioritizing the most vulnerable population for vaccine distribution. Despite that, the establishment media still attacked him.

Then, later in the month, Psaki claimed Florida was not spending money from the American Rescue Plan on school safety — another false claim as “other states and districts,” specifically Democrat-run cities, have failed to spend the money appropriately. Yet, Psaki singled out Florida, claiming “they have done little to distribute money, little to no steps to distribute money across the state and to school districts,” earning a thorough Breitbart News fact check.

“The White House press secretary stands in front of that podium and lies through her teeth every single day and usually about the state of Florida. The other day, she said Florida hasn’t done enough to get schools open,” DeSantis began.

“Are you kidding me? I remember them criticizing me when we did this almost two years ago. We were the only big state to have every school district open for in-person, and we did that way before Biden was even president. We didn’t need the Biden stimulus money for that. We did it. We opened them, and yet they’re saying Florida didn’t do it,” he said, pointing to the cool closures across the country.

“You don’t see that happening here like you do there, and yet that’s what they do. And so recently, she said that monoclonals do not work — definitely do not work — against omicron and they have really bad side effects,” he continued,

DeSantis said:

That’s what she said, and that is not true based on what we’ve seen in the state of Florida. Obviously, human physiology is, anything you take is potentially— that’s why we have the observation period, where people are observed. We did the observation period for the vaccinations too just to see, because these things happen, but the idea that this has somehow led to mass adverse reactions is just a lie.

He added that it is a “a lie designed to buttress politically a position that they have taken, which is just indefensible as a matter of policy, as a matter of basic decency for people.”

“I get it,” he said, noting that their rationale is propping up the regime. “But you can only lie so much, and you know what? People don’t believe the lies, because they understand how ridiculous it is.”