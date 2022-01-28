Poll: Joe Biden Receives an ‘F’ from over 1/3 of Voters for His First Year in Office

Over one-third of voters give President Biden an “F” rating on his first year in office, and a majority give him a “C” or lower, an Echelon Insights survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents to offer a grade level to Biden’s first year as President of the United States.

A plurality of respondents, 35 percent, awarded him an “F” rating, followed by 24 percent who gave him a “B.” Seventeen percent gave Biden a “C” letter grade, followed by 13 percent who gave him an “A,” and 10 percent who gave him a “D.”

Overall, 62 percent gave him a “C” or lower.

The following question found nearly a majority, 48 percent, saying the country is “worse off” than it was one year ago. About a quarter, 26 percent, say it is about the same, leaving 24 percent who believe it is “better off.” Similarly, a plurality, 41 percent, also said they are “worse off” financially than they were one year ago.

The survey also asked respondents if Biden’s handling of his job as president has “exceeded, met, or fallen short” of their expectations. A majority, 55 percent, said it has “fallen short,” and just eight percent said he has “exceeded” their expectations. A plurality, 45 percent, also said Biden’s response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic has “fallen short” of their expectations as well.

Biden’s job approval rating has continued to sink one year into his presidency, as RealClearPolitics’ Friday average showed Biden’s approval underwater, with a net negative of -13.7 percent.

The survey was taken January 21-23, 2022, among 1,029 national registered voters.