Former President Donald Trump on Saturday praised the “freedom convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s coronavirus health mandates.

Trump said the truckers were doing more to defend freedom than some of America’s elected officials. “The Canadian truckers, you’ve been reading about it, who are resisting bravely these lawless mandates are doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far,” he said, speaking to a crowd in Conroe, Texas.

Trump: “The Canadian truckers, you’ve been reading about it. Who are resisting bravely these lawless mandates are doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far, and we want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way.” pic.twitter.com/DPAfraVHjd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 30, 2022

He made clear that he supports the convoy’s movement, saying, “and we want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way.”

The convoy of truckers has been traveling through Canada in recent days, making their way to the country’s capital city, Ottawa, on Saturday. As the convoy of thousands of truckers hit Ottawa on Saturday, Trudeau and his family fled their home, citing “safety concerns.”

Trudeau attacked the protesters, calling them a “small fringe minority of people,” who “do not represent the views of Canadians.”

Trump also called on governments to move past pandemic-era health mandates at his Saturday night rally.