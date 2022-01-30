Schweizer: Biden Family Business Dealings with China a ‘National Security Issue’

Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer said Sunday on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that President Joe Biden’s family members, who made business deals with China, have created a “national security issue.”

Bartiromo asked, “Peter, we are talking about the conflicts Joe Biden has with his family have with China. This is not just a legality question. This is an issue of national security. You have reported that the Biden family accepted $31 million. Do you believe this is treason given the fact that the CCP is an adversary of America?”

Schweizer, the author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, said, “Well, look, all I can say, Maria, is I’m old enough to remember the Cold War when we were combating the evil empire of the Soviet Union.”

He continued, “It’s unfathomable to me that we would have tolerated at that time an American first family or second family, the vice presidency, doing business deals with Russian businessmen who are business partners with the highest levels of the KGB. I don’t understand why it’s different for China. China has the same goals as the Soviet Union. They want to supplant us. So, people, I think, in Washington have to get serious about this. This is not a partisan issue. It’s a national security issue.”

