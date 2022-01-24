Twenty-two people were shot, five of them fatally, across the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Yesterday, Breitbart News noted 17 people had been shot in Chicago, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday alone.

On Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicag0 Sun-Times reported that that total number of weekend shooting victims was at 22, five of whom succumbed to their wombs.

The first shooting fatality of the weekend was that of 19-year-old Ohleyer Jones, who was shot and fatally wounded Friday night around 9 p.m. He was standing “in the 9000-block of South Normal Avenue” when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times. He survived to be taken to a hospital for treatment, then died from his wounds.

The last shooting fatality of the weekend was discovered at 4:50 p.m. Sunday, when a 69-year-old man was found shot and stabbed to death inside a home “in the 8100-block of South Paulina Street.”

Breitbart News observed at least 29 people were shot during the weekend of January 14-16, 2022, in Chicago, four of them fatally. And 31 people were shot, six of them fatally, during New Year’s weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

On January 11, 2022, Breitbart News noted that nearly 100 murder suspects were free on home monitoring in Chicago, rather than being behind bars.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.