Exclusive — Rep. Scott Perry Previews Upcoming ‘Unsanctioned Hearing’ on Horrors of the Border Crisis

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, previewed Tuesday’s “unsanctioned” House Freedom Caucus hearing examining Biden’s open border policies, telling Breitbart News Saturday the American people need to know their tax dollars are essentially funding human trafficking thanks to the Biden administration bringing criminals into U.S. communities.

America, Perry began, is facing a number of problems under Biden’s administration, including issues with Russian and Ukraine, America’s open border, a new Supreme Court nominee, and Democrats thinking they have the mandate to turn the country into a “completely left-leaning socialist enclave.” The people need to know about these things, he explained, which is why they are holding a hearing on Tuesday at the FreedomWorks headquarters, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the majority party will not allow the hearing at the Capitol, refusing to acknowledge the issues.

However, Perry said the House Freedom Caucus will continue with these “unsanctioned hearings” to inform the American people, who he said see the federal government crushing their liberties.

“Meanwhile these same bureaucrats are flying unaccompanied aliens in the dead of night right into our cities,” he said, noting that U.S. tax dollars are essentially “involved in human trafficking.”

They are “also shipping single adult males right into our towns knowing they’re putting criminal aliens on flights. You can’t get on a plane without proper identification, but they can literally use their arrest warrant for being here illegally as their identification to the TSA. These are some of the things we want to point out,” Perry explained, highlighting the issues surrounding the assault on the southern border and how it directly affects Americans.

Drugs pouring across the border are a huge issue, with Perry noting that enough fentanyl came across the border in the last year to “kill every American seven times over,” emphasizing that this is “not just a border state issue” as officials are flying illegals into towns everywhere, overwhelming healthcare systems and bringing drugs and crime.

“These things are all connected,” he said, noting that President Biden has “rejected to acknowledge the issues,” ignoring Trump’s policies as well. Those are some of the points they plan to present at the hearing.



Breitbart News Washington Bureau chief Matthew Boyle highlighted the story of officials flying an illegal immigrant — who lied about his name and age — to Northeast Florida, who on to kill the person they put him with. Perry emphasized that Americans generally want to help people, but “there’s a way to do that” — not by importing criminals directly into neighborhoods. The House Freedom Caucus chairman added that it is their first job as representatives to protect the American people, “not to invite and pay for and facilitate the entry of the criminal element into our communities.”

While he said not all of them are violent criminals, he added, “Let’s face it, if you’re coming into the country illegally, that’s your first act,” disrespecting the American taxpayer and U.S. laws. President Biden, meanwhile, is disregarding the law with no oversight from the legislative branch as he fails to “faithfully discharge his duties and faithfully execute the laws of the land … duly passed,” he added. “And that’s a problem.”

What is worse, Perry added, is that Democrats are going beyond ignoring the laws and “actually finding ways to go around the law proactively,” even looking to provide attorneys to help illegals thwart our system.

The border crisis affects every single American, whether it be due to crime statistics, lack of employment, or increased tax cost, Perry said.

“These things affect every single citizen, and we’re going to highlight it because absolutely the Democrats, the left, Nancy Pelosi, and President Biden will not, but we’re going to,” he promised.

