Good Samaritan Steps In, Shoots Stabbing Suspect to Save Woman

An armed good Samaritan intervened by shooting a man who was allegedly stabbing a woman at a gas station near Waco, Texas, on Friday.

KWTX reports that the good Samaritan “witnessed a domestic violence incident” about 7:40 p.m., wherein a man was allegedly stabbing the woman.

The Waco Tribune noted that the attacker was allegedly “chasing the woman into the store” when onlookers called 911.

Officer Officer Garen Bynum said that officers were responding to the scene when they learned a “separate third-party individual had intervened in an attempt to defend the female victim by shooting the suspect with a handgun.”

The alleged attacker and the stabbing victim were taken to the hospital with “severe injuries.”

In a Waco Police press release Officer Bynum also noted that the good Samaritan remained on scene to talk to police officers:

The third-party individual remained on-scene and is cooperating with the investigation. That individual was released from the scene after speaking with officers and has not been charged with any crime. The original suspect who was transported to the hospital is in custody and will remain in the custody of Waco Police officers while he continues to receive medical care for his injuries.

