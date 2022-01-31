Former President Donald Trump, during a rally on Saturday, called for the rehiring of all American troops discharged from the military for not complying with the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate.

Trump said at the Texas rally to cheers:

Next year, a Republican Congress should pass a bill rehiring every single member of the military who was cruelly and wrongfully terminated by Joe Biden and his ridiculous COVID mandate and force the Pentagon to give these patriots an apology and full back pay.

The military has separated more than 500 service members from across the services for not complying with the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine mandate issued last fall.

There are potentially tens of thousands of service members who have not complied with the mandate, and face separation. So far, the Marine Corps has separated the most service members — 399 as of January 26, 2022.

Thousands of service members applied for religious exemptions from the vaccine, but so far, only three Marines’ requests have been approved. The Marine Corps has not explained why these particular three requests were approved. Trump said:

It’s time for the American people to declare independence from every last COVID mandate. We have to tell this band of hypocrites, tyrants, and racists we’re done with having them control our lives, mess with our children, and close our businesses — we’re moving on from COVID whether they like it or not, we’re moving on.

“We did a great job, Operation Warp Speed has been praised by everybody, but it’s time to move on, remember — there are far more of us than there are of them,” he added.

Trump also praised the Canadian truckers protesting a vaccine mandate to enter Canada. “We are with them all the way. They’ve really showed something. Time to move on,” he said.

