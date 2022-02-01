Florida Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Potential 2024 Race

Donald Trump leads President Biden in a potential Sunshine State 2024 presidential race, a Tuesday Suffolk University/USA Today poll revealed.

Trump holds a three-point advantage over Biden (47-44 percent) among Florida voters .

Biden’s inferior poll numbers in a head-to-head matchup against Trump come as his approval rating in the Sunshine State is just 39 percent. A majority (53 percent) of Floridians disapprove of Biden.

When Florida voters were asked whether the nation is on the right or wrong track, 58 percent said it was headed down the wrong track, while 28 percent said it was going correctly, a 30-point difference.

Moreover, 57 percent disapproved of Biden’s economy. Nationwide, a Tuesday poll revealed only one percent of respondents believe Biden’s economy is excellent.

“[Biden] said anybody with his results should leave office. Well Joe, what are you waiting for!” https://t.co/ztg2X4X6AD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 7, 2021