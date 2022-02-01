A report by the Washington Free Beacon says the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF) has a database detailing well over 900 million firearm purchases by Americans.

According to the January 31, 2022, report, “The ATF disclosed to lawmakers that it manages a database of 920,664,765 firearm purchase records, including both digital and hard copy versions of these transactions.”

The ATF’s admission came after an investigation was launched into the agency, following a November 6, 2021, Free Beacon report that “the Biden administration had stockpiled records of more than 54 million gun transactions in 2021.”

Under the Biden Administration, ATF represents a clear and present danger to our constitutional freedoms.



Rep. Michael Cloud (R) took part in the investigation into the ATF’s record collection and is warning that the Biden administration could use the accumulated information to launch a gun registry:

A federal firearm registry is explicitly banned by law. Yet, the Biden administration is again circumventing Congress and enabling the notably corrupt ATF to manage a database of nearly a billion gun transfer records…Under the president’s watch, the ATF has increased surveillance on American gun owners at an abhorrent level. The Biden administration continues to empower criminals and foreign nationals while threatening the rights of law-abiding Americans. It’s shameful and this administration should reconsider its continued attacks on American gun owners.

The ATF continues to maintain that the stockpiling of firearm purchase and transfer data is strictly “to trace firearms used in crimes.”

Biden pushed universal background checks while campaigning for the presidency and has continued to push such checks while occupying the White House.

The “Gun Safety” portion of Biden’s campaign website said:

Biden will enact universal background check legislation, requiring a background check for all gun sales with very limited exceptions, such as gifts between close family members. This will close the so-called “gun show and online sales loophole” that the Obama-Biden Administration narrowed, but which cannot be fully closed by executive action alone.

Breitbart News has repeatedly pointed out that universal background checks are unenforceable without a gun registry.

