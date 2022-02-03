The federal government allowed an Azerbaijan national to secure naturalized American citizenship as he was molesting his children, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reveals.

Vyacheslav Fyodorovitch Rizkhov, a 44-year-old citizen of Azerbaijan, was found guilty of naturalization fraud last month after the federal government certified that he was of “good moral character,” and thus eligible for naturalized American citizenship, despite his sexual abuse of children.

According to federal prosecutors, in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, Rizkhov claimed on three separate occasions that he was eligible for naturalization by stating that he had not committed any crimes that he had not been arrested for.

As a result, the federal government approved Rizkhov for naturalized American citizenship.

A year after Rizkhov first applied for naturalization, he was convicted on one count of sexual battery of a physically helpless person and two counts of indecent liberties with a child for molesting his biological three children beginning in at least July 2017.

In March 2021, federal prosecutors filed a case against Rizkhov, asking that his naturalized American citizenship be revoked for fraudulently claiming he was not involved in crimes at the time of his naturalization.

Now, in addition to registering as a sex offender, Rizkhov is facing up to ten years in federal prison for naturalization fraud and is subject to mandatory denaturalization.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.