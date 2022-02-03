Kristi Noem Signs Bill Banning Boys Competing in Girls’ Sports

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Thursday afternoon signed a bill banning boys from competing in girl’s sports, necessitating K-12 and collegiate athletes to compete against opponents of their own sex.

“We have ensured that fairness in girls’ sports will be protected at both the K-12 and collegiate level,” Noem said, adding.

I am grateful for everyone who worked together to get this bill across the finish line. With this legislation, we will guarantee that our daughters and granddaughters have the same athletic opportunities as previous generations.

Noem signed the bill after the state legislature sent the measure to Noem’s desk. Seven Democrats opposed the bill, and ten Republicans joined them. Breitbart News reported:

This bill comes as Noem controversially blocked a similar bill, House Bill 1217, last year, saying the “style and form” was unworkable, and she told Breitbart News at the time she was worried about giving the government too much power. … But there are significant differences between Noem’s bill and HB 1217. While HB 1217 relied on a written statement from a child’s parents confirming their biological sex and that they had not taken any performance enhancing drugs, such as anabolic steroids, Noem’s bill would rely on the child’s birth certificate — an official document. The old bill also did not define what “performance enhancing drugs” were, and that provision has been removed from SB 46.

Noem’s legislative success on Thursday highlights her willingness to fight through the Republican and Democrat establishment to create an equal playing field for those who wish to compete in sport.

