President Joe Biden reportedly approved a $15 million transfer of funds from the Democrat National Committee (DNC) to its House and Senate campaign counterparts in an attempt to protect the slim Democrat majorities in both chambers ahead of a tough midterm election.

The $15 million transfer will come from the DNC’s $151 million raised in 2021. It will be split evenly between the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), NBC News reported. This effort by the DNC is to back up their $20 million effort to have a coordinated campaign in eight battleground states.

Biden told the House and Senate leaders of the cash dump during separate strategy meetings with the White House on Wednesday, NBC News stated. The president met with DSCC Chairman Gary Peters (D-MI), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

The report indicated the meeting also gave the party leaders a chance to meet in person with the president since he “wants to play a major role in the midterm races.”

Breitbart News recently reported many Democrat candidates in tough election and reelection battles actively avoid being seen with the president even as Maloney made it clear in a statement to NBC News that Biden declared he “is all in on the midterms.”

As Biden authorized what is said to be the “largest cross-party mobilization ever for a midterm election” to try to protect the slim Democrats’ majority in both chambers, his poll numbers are slipping into the low 30 percent range, with very little legislative wins to campaign on.

This is crucial for the president as they have barely been able to pass significant parts of Biden’s legislative agenda while having control in Washington, DC. A poll from NBC News said last month revealed 72 percent of voters believe that the country is headed down the wrong track.

In an even worse sign for the Democrats, a Harvard-Harris poll last month indicated that 59 percent of registered voters disapprove of how the Democrat-controlled Congress is doing its job, while 30 percent strongly disapprove. Only 30 percent of the respondents approved of how the Democrat-controlled Congress was run.

