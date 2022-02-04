A dark money group aligned with Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) brought in a record $92 million in dark money from anonymous donors while Schumer blasted Republicans for using dark money.

Majority Forward is a nonprofit organization affiliated with Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC. Between July 2019 and June 2020, Majority Forward hauled in $92 million, according to the organization’s most recently released tax forms.

During the 2020 election cycle, Majority Forward gave Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC $51 million in contributions, making it the largest donor to Schumer’s PAC.

While Schumer benefitted from millions of dark money dollars, he criticized Republicans for doing the same thing. Schumer also pushed the Senate to pass the For the People Act, which contains provisions requiring political nonprofits to disclose donors who contribute more than $10,000.

“Majority Forward is kind of a dark money empire that the Democrat Party really doesn’t want to talk about, especially Chuck Schumer,” said Parker Thayer, a Capital Research Center investigator.

“The Democratic Party makes a big deal in public about getting rid of dark money, getting dark money out of politics, but the reality is even the New York Times is now reporting on this,” Thayer told Fox News.

Thayer referred to a recent New York Times report that found 15 of the most active Democrat dark money organizations outspent the top 15 Republican groups by a margin of over $600 million. Those Democrat dark money groups spent $1.5 billion during the 2020 cycle, compared to $900 million for Republican organizations.

Thayer pointed out the hypocrisy, telling Fox News:

Democrats use much more dark money than Republicans do, and they’re more than willing to take that funding as long as it benefits them, but they’ll still simultaneously call out conservatives and Republicans for using dark money as well.

Although Democrat dark money groups spent more than Republican groups in 2020, pro-GOP super PACs outraised their Democrat counterparts in 2021. For example, the pro-GOP Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) raised double what the pro-democrat House Majority PAC did.

Last year, CLF brought in $110 million, compared to House Majority PAC’s $55 million.