One Dead, Two Wounded in Aurora, Colorado, Church Shooting

One person was killed and two others were wounded in an Aurora, Colorado, church shooting Friday night just after 8 p.m.

The Denver Post reported that the incident occurred at the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church in Aurora, located at 538 N. Olathe Street.

CNN said that the deceased individual was a 36-year-old woman; the two wounded are men in their 40s.

#APDAlert: Officers on scene of a shooting near Olathe/6th. There are reports of multiple people shot, unknown ages or conditions. Still gathering information and will update here when we know more. pic.twitter.com/ZzsrZguwIV — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 5, 2022

Police indicate that the attacker knew the victims and the shooting was targeted. The Post notes that police said “there was a relationship with the suspect and one of the individuals involved in the shooting.”

The shooting suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to KDVR.

