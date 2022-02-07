Far-left Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who spent thousands on her own private security last year, continues to champion the “Defund the Police” movement, despite its floundering popularity among Democrats before the midterm elections.

“My colleagues keep telling us to wait. They keep telling us defunding the police and investing in communities won’t work,” the congresswoman tweeted on Saturday. “Well their policies keep ending up with police murdering Black people. Enough patronizing. Listen to the movements that are telling you how to save lives.”

Bush’s tweet follows a Thursday comment from President Joe Biden slamming the “Defund the Police” movement and blaming guns from the crime wave in Democrat-run cities. His tougher-on-crime tone is a major shift from his campaign when he said he supported reallocating police resources — otherwise known as defunding the police.

The “Defund the Police” movement turned out to be wildly unpopular with voters of all stripes apart from far-left, self-described “progressives.” Democrat politicians and corporate media have begun denouncing the movement as fallout from defunding, anti-police rhetoric, and subsequent staffing shortages become more apparent to voters. A December poll found that a majority (61 percent) of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of crime nationwide, with only 36 percent approving of his ability to manage crime.

Bush’s call to defund the police also comes as big cities across the country grapple with rising violent crime and murders. Many of the Democrat-run cities dealing with rising crime defunded their police departments following the death of George Floyd and the costly Black Lives Matter riots — a destruction which Bush vocally supported.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) condemned Bush for “doubling down” on her support of the movement and criticized the Democrat Party for its attempt to shirk responsibility for its role in supporting far-left “reform” policies.

“Nobody believes Democrats are going to abandon their pro-crime agenda. Democrats are, and always will be, the party of Defund the Police,” NRCC Spokesman Mike Berg said in a statement.