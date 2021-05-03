Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said Sunday that America is “racist AF” which is why “a national movement” was kickstarted “to save Black lives.”

“Our communities wouldn’t have needed to spark a national movement to save Black lives if America weren’t racist AF,” Bush wrote online, just two days after she praised a “historic” vote to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department:

Bush, who made repeated calls to defund the police, said late last month during an appearance on ABC’s “The View” that she is working to “defund our police departments.”

“My push is that we defund our police departments,” Bush said. “I know people don’t want to hear [it and will say], ‘Oh, we don’t want to talk about defunding.'”

“I’m saying demilitarize,” she added, insisting money used to fund certain areas of police forces be used to fund education and mental health. “I’m not speaking for the entire Black Lives Matter movement. When I say defund the police, I’m saying our militarized police forces across this country.”

Bush also stated during an appearance on MSNBC that the conviction of Derek Chauvin, the officer involved in the death of George Floyd, is “accountability,” but insisted “what we really want to see is true justice.”

“Today was — we saw accountability happen,” Bush said. “Today, we saw what we’ve been wanting to see every single time one of us is murdered at the hands of police, but what we really want to see is true justice, which means, life, don’t touch our lives. That’s what we want to see.”

