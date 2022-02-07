Philadelphia Man Shot, Killed by Carjacker While Visiting Mother

A 62-year-old man who was visiting his mother in Northeast Philadelphia was shot and killed by a carjacker Sunday night.

NBC 10 reports the 62-year-old was shot just after 8:10 p.m. and pronounced dead just after 9 p.m.

6 ABC notes the victim “was getting into his car outside his mother’s home” when the fatal shots were fired. The man collapsed after being shot and was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police are looking for a suspect.

On February 6, 2022, Breitbart News observed there had been at least 140 carjackings in Philadelphia this year alone.

The Philadelphia Inquirer pointed out police put the number of carjackings at 140 on February 3, 2022,

Breitbart News also noted that Dem0crat-run Philadelphia set an annual homicide record in 2021. NBC reported that the city witnessed 562 homicides last year, which were “the most in the city’s history.”

