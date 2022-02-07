Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to launch an investigation into GoFundMe after the crowdfunding platform said it would reallocate nearly all of the $10 million in donations for Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” to charity — a move it reversed following backlash from conservatives.

Cruz appeared on FoxNews Sunday Morning FUTURES with Maria Bartiromo (watch from 6:27):

A transcript is as follows:

MARIA BARTIROMO: The GoFundMe officials said if you want to protest a vaccine, we’re going to seize your $10 million dollars that you raised. People donate to GoFundMe because they are donating to a certain cause, GoFundMe thought nothing of saying we’re going to seize the $10 million and give it to the charities we want to give it to, until they had to backtrack. What are you going to do about it? SEN. TED CRUZ: It is theft on the part of GoFundMe. The Canadian truckers are heroes, patriots, and they are marching for your freedom and for my freedom. Those truck drivers, god bless them, that are defending Canada, are defending America as well. That is courage on display. […] Today I sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asking that the FTC open an investigation into GoFundMe into whether they’ve committed deceptive trade practices. Because when people gave money, they gave money under the promise it would go to the Freedom Convoy, not to whatever left-wing political ideology GoFundMe and other Silicon Valley companies support.

Christian-owned funding platform GiveSendGo is hosting a new fundraiser for the Canadian “Freedom Convoy”, and lists nearly $5 million in donations as of 3 p.m. Eastern time Monday.