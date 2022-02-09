Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is asking three major credit card companies not to approve payments for gun kits purchased online.

Gascón is tying the purchase of gun parts kits to the construction of “ghost guns.”

Gascón released a statement Tuesday, the Pasadena Star News reported, which said:

American Express, Mastercard and Visa have the ability to go beyond what any law enforcement agency, legislature or city council can accomplish. We are asking these companies to join us in stemming the flow of ghost guns into our communities by preventing a ghost gun kit from being sold with a few mere clicks on a smartphone or computer.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore supports Gascón’s push, as does San Gabriel Police Chief Gene Harris, KTLA noted.

Gascón suggested that if American Express, Mastercard, and Visa band together it will result in increased public safety.

California is already the most gun controlled state in the Union. Mike Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety ranks California as “No. 1 in the country for gun law strength.”

California has an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, gun registration requirements, a red flag law, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and controls on ammunition and ammunition sales, among other things.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.