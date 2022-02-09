Viral video showed a group of Virginia students serving a lawsuit to the Loudoun County school board over its mask mandates.

Delivered at a meeting on Tuesday, the students were seen carrying piles of affidavits into the chamber as parents cheered. Take a look:

Mask-Obsessed School Board Gets Served MASSIVE LAWSUIT At Public Hearing— The Crowd’s Reaction Says It All pic.twitter.com/hASLxUluY9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 9, 2022

According to the Loudoun Times-Mirror, the affidavits were presented after a “speaker claimed that the school division failed to respond to a Feb. 2 notice of ‘maladministration, and demand to cease and desist enforcing what they said are unconstitutional mandates on students.'”

A spokesperson for the school board confirmed that the affidavits were delivered and that they would be examined. Upon delivery, Chair Jeff Morse called for an immediate recess.

Speaking to Newsmax, students said that “The masks, the sexual assaults, [and] everything that the county has done wrong” led to the affidavits.

“It felt good finally serving them after, you know, being suspended,” 11 year-old Rylan Mobley, who was suspended in-school for not wearing a mask, said on Eric Bolling: The Balance.

“You could tell they were very flustered, annoyed, and they just didn’t know what to do,” said student Caroline Thomas. “I wasn’t nervous at all. The passion for this change to happen overcame all the fear.”

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears praised the students for their civic engagement.

“I don’t know what I was doing at their age. But that wasn’t it,” Sears said. “My God, these kids are going to make sure that their government listens to them.”

Earlier this week, the Virginia Supreme Court dismissed a petition against Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s mask mandate prohibition in schools. Launched by a group of parents in Chesapeake, Virginia, the petition essentially asked the court to invalidate Youngkin’s executive order blocking the enforcement of masking in Virginia schools, seeking a writ of mandamus. The court instead offered “no opinion on the legality” of Youngkin’s executive order and ruled that a writ of mandamus is only used for extraordinary circumstances.