Biden Eyes Plan to More Easily Free Young Adult Illegal Aliens into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) top officials are shaping up a program that would more easily allow young adult border crossers and illegal aliens to live freely in the United States, Breitbart News has learned.

The Biden administration is currently seeking bids for a DHS contract that will ensure border crossers and illegal aliens ages 18 to 19 years old — who officials say “pose a low flight risk” — are hardly monitored by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency after their release into the U.S. interior.

Whereas existing DHS programs have stricter compliance guidelines, the new program would allow border crossers and illegal aliens to be monitored by “community-based services” and would not require participants to be monitored by GPS tracking.

“This program will not include GPS or other monitoring technology,” an ICE release on the program states.

Instead, the program will only require that most border crossers and illegal aliens check in monthly with ICE agents via telephone. The program would also “develop and maintain a network of age-appropriate and culturally sensitive community resources” for border crossers and illegal aliens.

Sources close to Breitbart News said the Biden-linked federal contractor Endeavors is almost certain to score the contract to carry out key provisions of the program. Endeavors won a $530 million contract with DHS last year after hiring a former Biden administration official.

Endeavors is funded by a number of corporate-backed organizations like the Bob Woodruff Foundation, United Way, and the Hispanic Federation — all of which have ties to multinational corporations and the nation’s biggest banks.

The federal contractor also takes taxpayer money through a variety of contracts with the federal government, the state of Texas, and local governments in North Carolina.

The program would be the latest measure initiated by the Biden administration to briefly detain border crossers and illegal aliens before quickly releasing them into the U.S. interior — often by buses or commercial domestic flights.

