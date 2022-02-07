President Joe Biden ought to be required to disclose his “dead of night” secret flights of border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities, Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) says.

For about a year, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been facilitating an expansive Catch and Release operation where border crossers and illegal aliens are briefly detained at the southern border before they are released into the U.S. interior.

Their release via buses and domestic commercial flights is typically paid for by taxpayer-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and private contractors, many well-connected to the Washington, D.C., political establishment.

Meuser, along with more than 30 House Republicans, has introduced legislation that would require Biden to disclose to the public where and when border crossers and illegal aliens are flown into American communities.

“The Biden administration has created an unmitigated disaster at our southern border and it is directly impacting communities across the United States,” Meuser said in a statement:

Their open border policies have incentivized illegal immigrants to flood our border by the thousands, and Biden’s DHS and [Health and Human Services] are now secretly flying these immigrants across the country in the dead of night to be resettled in American communities — giving no notice to federal, state, or local officials of who they are or where they are going. [Emphasis added] This must change. My legislation will bring transparency to the process and ensure that states have a say in the matter while bringing awareness to the local communities. [Emphasis added]

The legislation would mandate DHS and HHS to notify local, state, and federal officials about the busing and flights of border crossers and illegal aliens into their states. The Biden administration would also be required to provide Congress with a quarterly report on the location and resettlement of all border crossers and illegal aliens within the U.S.

Most recently, footage of Biden’s secretive flights of border crossers and illegal aliens was released by local law enforcement. The footage shows DHS contractors flying Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) into New York suburbs with the goal of keeping the transportation “on the down low” and out of sight of Americans.

Previously, Meuser accused Biden of using taxpayer money meant for Chinese coronavirus relief to bankroll the Catch and Release operation by which hundreds, potentially thousands, have been flown into Pennsylvania.

“They diverted billions of dollars of funding that was dedicated for tests, covid tests … to bring in unaccompanied minors, illegal minors into the U.S.,” Meuser said.

In 2021, more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens arrived at the southern border. More than 530,000 of those arrivals were released into the U.S. interior, and nearly 45,000 were put on commercial domestic flights and flown into the country, often free of charge.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.