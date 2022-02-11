Republicans showed a slight lead on the generic congressional ballot poll conducted by CNN, while the Democrats saw a six percent drop.

Forty-four percent of the poll’s respondents said they would vote for a generic Republican candidate when the respondents were asked who they would vote for to represent their congressional district if the election was held “today.” In comparison, 43 percent said they would vote for the generic Democrat candidate.

A small portion of the respondents chose a different option: Three percent said other, six percent said neither, two percent said they did not plan on voting, and one percent said no option.

The poll from CNN was conducted by SSRS, between January 10 and February 6, 2022. The overall poll surveyed 1,527 respondents over the age of 18 and showed a +/- 3.3 margin of error for the total of respondents.

However, compared to previous polls conducted by CNN, the generic Democrat candidate received six percent less of the vote compared to the news outlet’s November poll and two percent less of the vote compared to the August to September poll.

The generic Republican candidates have received the same 44 percent among the other two polls.

Earlier this week, the Republicans also took a clear lead over Democrats in the RealClearPolitics and the FiveThirtyEight generic congressional ballot averages less than a year before the midterms:

The RealClearPolitics average showed the Republicans with a four-point lead, 47.6 percent to 43.6 percent.

The FiveThirtyEight average showed the Republicans with a 1.9 percent lead, 44.5 percent to 42.6 percent.

Additionally, a recent poll from Harvard-Harris also showed that 59 percent of registered voters disapprove of how the Democrat-controlled Congress is doing its job, while 30 percent strongly disapprove.

The poll showed that only 30 percent of the poll respondents said they approve of how the Democrat-controlled Congress is doing its job. Eleven percent said they “don’t know” or are “not sure.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.