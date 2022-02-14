Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) told Breitbart News the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Valentine’s gun control push “looks more like the old Soviet Union” than the USA.

Breitbart News reported that the ATF used a February 14, 2022, tweet to encourage individuals to rat out “former (or current) partners” for selling guns.

The tweet made clear the ATF would like to send agents “to meet and treat [the former (or current) partners] to a Valentine’s Day surprise.”

Jackson responded to the ATF tweet: “This is yet another effort by the Communists and Marxists in the Biden Administration to spy on and punish you if you don’t agree with their radical agenda. They want to control every aspect of your life by removing all of your personal and constitutional rights. First the IRS, then the FBI, and now the ATF. ”

Jackson added, “Joe Biden and the Democrats no longer want the United States to be the land of the free. Their vision for America looks more like the old Soviet Union. They should leave law-abiding citizens alone and do something about the crime in our streets, the invasion at our southern border, out-of-control inflation and cost of living, and ridiculous COVID mandates. WAKE UP, Biden!”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.