The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) began Valentine’s Day by sending a tweet which encouraged individuals to rat out “former (or current) partners” for selling guns.

The ATF tweet makes clear the agency would like to send agents “to meet and treat [the former (or current) partners] to a Valentine’s Day surprise.”

The tweet features a photo of a broken heart and begins by saying, “Valentine’s Day can still be fun even if you broke up.”

Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember! Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov. pic.twitter.com/OdDIPdIzkr — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 14, 2022

The tweet does not define what constitutes buying or selling a gun “illegally.”

On January 28, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to a report that the ATF seized firearms from an Amish dairy farmer in Pennsylvania.

Lancaster Online reported the ATF’s action revolved around the farmer, Reuben King, allegedly selling firearms without a license.

King admitted to selling some firearms, but emphasized that the sales were mostly long guns for other Amish community members to use for hunting. He noted that he sold some to non-Amish too.

He added, “I was not dealing in handguns, positively not.”

