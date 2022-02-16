Even Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has called out a journalist who reported on the doxxed donors who contributed to the Canadian “Freedom Convoy.”

This past Sunday, the Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo had its data reportedly hacked to reveal the names of donors supporting the truckers protesting the vaccine mandate. Once the names were publicly leaked, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reportedly began to harass people on this list.

On Tuesday, Breitbart News received the following email that an Ottawa-based Canadian received from CBC Ottawa’s David Fraser and Guy Quenneville titled, “CBC Ottawa interview request: donating to Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.”

Good morning. This is David Fraser and Guy Quenneville from CBC Ottawa. We’re working on a story about the people who allegedly contributed funds, through GiveSendGo, to the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, according to the public release of hacked data from the site. We’re reaching out to you because your name and information appeared on the list, and we’re interested in interviewing you both about why you may have donated to the cause, but also how you feel about having had your personal information leaked. We should stress: we are not automatically identifying anyone by name in our story. We need to verify with people that they indeed contributed, as a first step. The second step is seeing if people will share their story with us. If you’re interested, please write us back as soon as possible.

Many other Canadians reported receiving similar emails as various Canadian journalists began to publicly share the list, with thw Washington Post writing a “lengthy thread singling out the biggest donor and a map showing where the donations came from in the U.S,” according to Fox News.

The Washington Post is contacting people whose donation info was leaked and who gave as little as 40 dollars to the truckers to ask them why they did so Email provided to me by a source pic.twitter.com/qbzebYyHiP — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 16, 2022

When Ottawa Citizen editor Alison Mah shared an article from reporter Blair Crawford about a café owner who regretted donating $250 to the convoy after being contacted by the media, “Squad” member Ilhan Omar publicly agreed that it was a bridge too far.

“I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a[n] insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed,” Omar wrote. “It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better.”

I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed. It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better. https://t.co/oF7WIoS1jp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 16, 2022

Conservatives were baffled that Ilhan Omar agreed with them:

Even Ilhan Omar thinks journalists have gone too far in their shilling for Trudeau and smearing of ordinary Canadians. That’s where we’re at. https://t.co/F6BNjvoPot — Support Independent Media (@BarrettWilson6) February 16, 2022

When you've lost even Ilhan Omar, you know that the media and other prominent doxxers have gone too far. Congrats folks. https://t.co/Bc8LfNlO59 — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 17, 2022

BASED OMAR 💕💕💕💕💕💕 — Shoe (@shoe0nhead) February 16, 2022

When the Canadian legacy media gets called out by Ilhan Omar, you know they have a serious problem. https://t.co/F4eKVSdIjB — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) February 16, 2022