Publix Drops Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Workers

Publix is one of the latest major grocery chains to modify its mask mandate for employees, now allowing fully vaccinated workers to forgo masks while on the job.

The grocery chain made the announcement on its coronavirus FAQ page, reiterating that it does not require customers to wear a mask in the store. While it did, however, require employees to wear a mask, it modified that requirement. As of February 14, fully vaccinated employees no longer have to wear a mask while working. The company attributed the move to a “decrease” in coronavirus cases and the mass availability of the vaccine:

As a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine, fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022, unless required for their job duties or by a state or local order or ordinance. Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines.

The move coincides with Walmart dropping its mask rule for vaccinated workers as well, affecting its roughly 1.6 million employees. However, like Publix, workers in “clinical care” settings must remained masked up.

Several blue state leaders this past week have announced the end of mask requirements in their states as well, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Delaware Gov. John Carney (D).

However, President Biden believes these moves are “probably premature,” as he continues to promote masking, requiring them on public modes of transportation, despite the fact that prior to taking office, he pitched “just” 100 days of masking to the American people.

While Dr. Anthony Fauci insisted that states dropping their remaining mask mandates has nothing to do with politics, prominent conservatives, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), said the timing is suspicious, as the science has not changed. Rather, they say Democrats are simply making these moves because of the upcoming midterm election, hoping the American people forget the rules and restrictions they imposed upon them the past two years.