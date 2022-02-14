Walmart Drops Mask Requirements for Vaccinated Workers

Walmart is the latest major company to ease mask requirements, dropping the rule for vaccinated workers.

In a Friday memo to United States employees — roughly 1.6 million — the company announced that it will no longer force vaccinated workers to wear masks, although they will be subject to local restrictions. Employees working in “clinical care settings” will still be required to wear a mask, as will unvaccinated workers.

According to AL, “Beginning on Feb. 28, employees — save for those in California, New York and Virginia — will no longer need to take part in the daily health screening, though all workers are urged to ‘monitor their own health and take appropriate actions … before each workday'” as well:

The company on March 31 also will end its 2-year COVID-19 Emergency Leave Policy “which provides paid leave for COVID-19-related absences in addition to our regular PTO policies,” according to the memo.