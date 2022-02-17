Vulnerable Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA) agreed with a constituent during a virtual telephone town hall on Tuesday that the rising cost of inflation is a “silent tax” on Americans.

During Spanberger’s town hall, a constituent acknowledged that inflation has surpassed 7.5 percent, calling it a “silent tax” that is “destroying the country” because it has increased the cost of everyday goods.

“Inflation has gone up 7.5 percent. It keeps going up. Of course, it’s what everybody calls a ‘silent tax’ because it’s not an official tax, but it keeps you from having money to spend on other things,” the constituent said, noting that the costs of “normal daily living activities” — such as medications, food, heating bills, and even “clothes for your children” — have gone up.

Spanberger responded by saying she “completely” agrees with the notion that inflation is a “silent tax” on Americans.

“The issue of inflation, sir. You called it a ‘silent tax,’ and I agree with you completely … The impact of inflation is one that is felt by people across our districts and across the country,” Spanberger said.

During the town hall, she also pointed out that she supported the Democrats’ $1.2 trillion, 2,702-page so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill last year, which Biden signed into law and which has been fueling inflation.

She was also a supporter of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), which studies found would have caused more harm to the economy. It stalled in the Senate after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he could not vote for it.

Camille Gallo, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House Republican campaign arm, said, “Abigail Spanberger said it herself: She supported hiking taxes on Virginians by supporting Biden’s reckless spending sprees.”

During the town hall the Democrat also recapped her time with President Joe Biden when he visited Culpeper, Virginia. Breitbart News reported last week that Spanberger, who is in a vulnerable spot for reelection and has criticized Biden in the past to appear moderate, welcomed him to her congressional district.

In fact, Spanberger only confirmed on social media that she would be seeing the president during his visit to her area after Breitbart News attempted to reach her.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.