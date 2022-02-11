Vulnerable Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), who has criticized President Joe Biden’s political judgment in the past in an attempt to appear moderate, welcomed the president to her district to discuss his far-left agenda on Thursday.

Spanberger, who is in a vulnerable spot for reelection and has criticized Biden in the past to appear moderate, welcomed him to her congressional district. Before Biden took the stage, Spanberger said to an audience that she “wanted to welcome President Biden and his team” to her district. She added that he is “proud” to bring the president to her district.

Spanberger also tweeted support for the president upon arriving in her district, saying she was “glad to welcome [Biden] to Virginia’s Seventh District.”

I am glad to welcome @POTUS to Virginia’s Seventh District! Today, we are talking about lowering prescription drug costs for Virginia families. Let’s get it done. pic.twitter.com/OI0CW5mQZX — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) February 10, 2022

However, while she appears to welcome Biden to her district, her office was initially unable to confirm to Breitbart News that she would be meeting the president in person when asked earlier in the week. In fact, Spanberger only confirmed through social media after Breitbart News inquired about her plans and published an article stating her office did not give a response.

This came after last November when she expressed criticism to Biden, his administration, and his agenda. Her sudden reversal may have been a ploy to look more moderate since it happened after Republicans swept the state election taking back the governorship, the lieutenant governorship, attorney general position, and the state House.

She criticized him and his agenda, saying, “Nobody elected him to be F.D.R.; they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”

Additionally, while the gas prices were rapidly rising across the country, Spanberger also said, during an interview, that responsibility ultimately falls on Biden, and she was “proud” to be among members of Congress sounding the alarm on the severity of the issue of high gas prices.

“There [are] a variety of contributing impacts, but certainly, I think the buck stops with the president. And I’m proud to be among those legislators on Capitol Hill that continue to ring the alarm bells about how serious this is,” Spanberger stated.

Furthermore, during another interview, she also criticized the Afghanistan withdrawal that Biden botched, saying, “I think it was a disaster. I think it was chaotic.”

“I think it was really, really hard to watch, particularly for anyone who’s ever spent time in Afghanistan or spent years of their lives focused on kind of the future and the possibility that existed in Afghanistan,” she added.

Breitbart News previously reported that Democrats candidates in tough elections and reelections across the county appear to be avoiding being seen with or speaking about Biden, while his approval ratings have continued to drop after being in office for over a year.

But, her past comments could have been an attempt to look more moderate, as it now appears that she wants to be seen with the president. Since, Spanberger’s previous comments came before her congressional district went through a once-a-decade redistricting process to favor Democrats by two points instead of a Republican candidate by five points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Despite the criticisms, the congresswoman has still voted with Biden 100 percent of the time.

Camille Gallo, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), said in a statement, “Virginians can see clear as day that Abigail Spanberger completely supports Joe Biden’s failed agenda that is fueling inflation, giving handouts to illegal immigrants, ignoring violent crime and terminating parental rights.”

While Biden was speaking about health care, he wanted to ensure the audience that “Abigail Congresswoman” has a background in it.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.