President Joe Biden oversaw the flight transportation of nearly 45,000 border crossers and illegal aliens in the first 10 months of his administration, new data reveals, allowing them to bypass photo identification requirements before boarding.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data comes after Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) and other House Republicans inquired about Biden’s use of commercial domestic flights to fly border crossers and illegal aliens all over the United States — often paid in full by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who contract with the federal government.

According to the TSA data — first published by the Daily Caller — from January 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021, the Biden administration helped fly 44,957 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

Only 620 border crossers and illegal aliens were denied access to board flights over that period, indicating an approval rate of more than 98.6 percent.

“The average per day number has been approximately 159 passengers,” TSA officials wrote.

All of the border crossers and illegal aliens used Department of Homeland Security (DHS) forms as their proof of identification, as Biden has allowed them to bypass standard TSA rules where American citizens must show photo identification to board commercial flights.

Most shockingly, perhaps, the forms border crossers and illegal aliens are allowed to use as official forms of identification for TSA include arrest warrants, deportation orders, Notices to Appear (NTA) in immigration court, and federal custody booking records.

In addition, TSA officials confirmed that border crossers and illegal aliens boarding domestic commercial flights do not have to undergo health screenings beforehand.

As Breitbart News reported in November 2021, a number of powerful corporate-funded NGOs and open borders organizations have teamed up with the Biden administration to fly border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

