Republicans have made substantial gains among Hispanic voters in 47 “battleground” districts, as they are “moving decisively away from Democrats,” according to the most recent poll from the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) Battleground Survey Project.

The NRCC’s latest poll showed a strong analysis into the Hispanic voters across the 47 “battleground” districts showing that Hispanic voters will be a key factor in who will control Congress after the 2022 midterm elections.

In fact, while Hispanic voters nationwide voted for Democrats in congressional races over Republicans by a wide margin, 63 percent to 36 percent, according to the 2020 exit polls, the NRCC analysis found that the Democrat’s advantage has been critically reduced. The recent poll found that “Hispanic voters are moving decisively away from Democrats,” cutting the Democrats’ advantage to a 44 percent to 37 percent margin on the generic congressional ballot.

“Republicans are making substantial gains with Hispanic voters because of our focus on economic issues such as the cost of gas and groceries,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer in a statement. “Republicans are fighting to protect the American Dream while Democrats are pushing a socialist agenda that threatens it.”

The first key takeaway from the poll is that Hispanic voters are “souring on the job Joe Biden is doing as President, and Speaker Pelosi is politically toxic.”

The respondents were evenly divided between Biden with 46 percent approval and 46 percent disapproval. However, more respondents “strongly disapprove” than those who “strongly approve,” 37 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

Biden’s job approval numbers are underwater with key Hispanic demographics:

Biden’s job approval with independents is at 35 percent approval and 49 percent disapproval.

Biden’s job approval with males is at 41 percent approval and 52 percent disapproval.

Biden’s job approval with mothers is at 43 percent approval and 50 percent disapproval.

Biden’s job approval with those under 55 is at 42 percent approval and 49 percent disapproval.

Additionally, while all Democrat “leaders” saw a weak favorably among Hispanic “battleground” voters, Pelosi was the most unpopular:

Pelosi had a 21 percent “strongly favorable” rating to a 39 percent “strongly unfavorable” rating.

Biden had a 26 percent “strongly favorable” rating to a 36 percent “strongly unfavorable” rating.

Vice President Kalama Harris had a 23 percent “strongly favorable” rating to a 35 percent “strongly unfavorable” rating.

So-called “Squad” leader had a 20 percent “strongly favorable” rating to a 31 percent “strongly unfavorable” rating.

The second key takeaway from the poll is that the Hispanic voters “are extremely concerned about inflation and parental involvement in education,” in addition to believing that “Republicans are better able to protect the American Dream.”

Seventy-eight percent of the respondents said they are extremely or very concerned about inflation. In addition to the 74 percent extremely or very concerned about the cost of food and groceries and 70 percent who are extremely or very concerned about the price of gas.

The vast majority of the respondents — 74 percent agree, and 22 percent disagree — that parents should have a say in what their children are taught in schools.

When asked about which party they believe would protect the American Dream, 41 percent said Republicans while only 35 percent said Democrats.

The third key takeaway from the poll is that “Republicans in Congress hold significant advantages over Democrats in Congress on the issues most important to Hispanic voters.”

Forty-two percent of the respondents said Republicans in Congress could better deal with jobs and the economy, compared to the 35 percent who said Democrats.

Forty-four percent of the respondents said Republicans in Congress could better deal with border security, compared to the 31 percent who said Democrats.

Thirty-nine percent of the respondents said Republicans in Congress could better deal with rising prices and the higher cost of living, compared to the 32 percent who said Democrats.

Forty percent of the respondents said Republicans in Congress could better deal with crime and public safety, compared to the 32 percent who said Democrats.

The NRCC Battleground Survey Project asked a sample of 1,000 registered Hispanic voters in 47 “battleground” districts from January 29 to February 3. The questions were asked in English and Spanish, resulting in a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percent.

