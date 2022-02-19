Washington, DC National Guard members have received a notice to be prepared to assist local law enforcement ahead of a potential trucker convoy headed to the nation’s capital, according to two sources.

The notice, obtained by Breitbart News, stated that the D.C. National Guard Land Component Command will be “encamped” beginning February 22 “for forthcoming ‘Trucker protest.'” One source explained that the term “encamp” is similar to “occupy an area.”

According to the notice, the National Guard will encamp through Monday, March 7. The notice stated that soldiers were already on standby to support the State of the Union address, which is scheduled for March 1.

A separate notice stated that the encampment could last longer than March 7, and would be in support of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The notices, sent Friday, indicated the mission has not yet been formally approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

A National Guard spokesman confirmed to Breitbart News on Saturday afternoon that there has been a request by MPD to assist, but it is still awaiting approval by Austin.

“We have a request from the D.C. Metro Police for support, and that support is contingent on approval from the secretary of defense, so we’re waiting on that. We’re waiting for approval from the secretary of defense,” said Army Maj. Aaron Thacker.

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) issued a press release on Friday that said the USCP is “closely coordinating” with entities that include the D.C. National Guard ahead of the potential truck convoy.

The press release said:

Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union. As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity. The USCP is closely coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including DC’s Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Park Police, the United States Secret Service and other allied agencies to include the DC National Guard.” – The United States Capitol Police —–UPDATE—– Here is additional information to address numerous inquiries we have received this evening: “The United States Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service have been closely working together to plan for the upcoming State of the Union. The temporary inner-perimeter fence is part of those ongoing discussions and remains an option, however at this time no decision has been made.” – The United States Capitol Police

