Rep. Nancy Mace: I Will Win Without Trump’s Support

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has vowed to win reelection in the upcoming primary even though former President Donald Trump has endorsed her Republican challenger, Katie Arrington — one of his early supporters and former national security officials.

Speaking with the State, Mace boldly declared, “I’m gonna win without him.”

The president endorsed Arrington this month, denouncing Nancy Mace as an “absolutely terrible candidate.”

“Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal. Katie Arrington, on the other hand, is liked and respected and a true Republican,” he said.

Speaking with Breitbart News, Arrington ripped Nancy Mace for siding with the Democrats on occasion, such as when she voted to hold former Trump adviser and former Breitbart News executive Steve Bannon in contempt over the January 6 subpoena. In one interview after the day of January 6, Mace said Trump “put all of our lives at risk.”

“What we need in Congress are strong, conservative Republicans that are going to be for President Trump’s America First agenda first and foremost,” Arrington said.

After Trump endorsed Arrington, Mace made a video of herself appearing before Trump tower in New York, touting herself as one of the president’s early supporters.

“I remember in 2015 when President Trump announced his run, I was one of his earliest supporters. I actually worked for the campaign in 2016. I worked at seven different states across the country to help get him elected,” Mace said.

“I supported him again in 2020 because of policies I believed in,” she added.

Speaking with the State, Mace said the video was not to be seen as her “groveling” for the former president’s approval and could not answer why Trump did not endorse her.

“You’ll need to ask him,” she said of the president’s lack of support.

“If you call it groveling, I would say you didn’t watch the video,” she added. “I think it’s important to know what I said, but also what I didn’t say — present tense versus past tense.”

Mace told the State that she still supports many of the former president’s policies.

As Breitbart News previously chronicled, Arrington won the nomination during the 2018 midterm elections when she defeated Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) with the former president’s endorsement. Unfortunately, events did not unfold as she had planned when she was a passenger in a deadly car crash that relegated her to a wheelchair for the rest of the campaign.

“The incident pulled her off the trail for months and seemingly allowed now-former Democrat Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) to slip past her and take the South Carolina seat — a Democrat win for the first time in decades. Mace then challenged Cunningham in 2020, defeating him and swinging the seat back to the GOP,” Breitbart News reported.