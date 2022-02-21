21 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-one people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted three people were shot and killed between Friday evening and Sunday morning alone, and there were 12 shooting injuries during that early part of the weekend as well.

By Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times / WLS reported two additional shooting deaths for the weekend and numerous more shot and wounded.

At 3:50 a.m. Sunday a man was fatally shot inside a house “in the 12000-block of South Princeton Avenue.” Police arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 6 p.m. a 28-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle “in the 5300-block of South Hermitage Street.”

The Hill observed Chicago police confirmed the city witnessed 797 homicides during the course of 2021, which made last year the deadliest year the city has witnessed in 25 years.

