An illegal alien charged with killing a legal immigrant mother of two children in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Wake County, North Carolina, had been deported twice from the United States.

As Breitbart News reported, Mexican illegal alien Aldair Leon-Olluas was arrested and charged this month with felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death, among eight other charges, in the death of 63-year-old Erin Simanskis, a legal immigrant from Canada and naturalized American citizen who worked at WRAL News.

According to police, Leon-Olluas was driving drunk on January 21 when he hit Simanskis, who was outside of her vehicle exchanging information with another driver with whom she had been involved in a fender bender.

Leon-Olluas, allegedly driving the white van that hit Simanskis, drove away from the scene. Simanskis died days later from her injuries after having been on life support.

WRAL News confirmed on Monday that Leon-Olluas had been deported twice from the U.S. before illegally re-entering, likely through the southern border, for the third time. Prosecutors said in court that Leon-Olluas admitted to his involvement in the deadly crash.

“She cared about people, and it didn’t matter if you were a stranger or not she would strike up a conversation,” Simanskis’ husband, Ed, told WRAL News. “She was just inquisitive and cared about people and wanted to know about people.”

In addition to her husband, Simanskis leaves behind her twins — Emily and Eric.

Wake County has been a sanctuary jurisdiction since at least 2018, refusing to cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, and have instead shielded criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

In 2019, across the state of North Carolina, sheriffs refused to turn over more than 500 criminal illegal aliens to ICE agents — protecting them from federal immigration law.

It is unclear if President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would consider Leon-Olluas a priority for deportation if convicted of killing Simanskis. In a recent case, 19-year-old Adrienne Sophia Exum was hit and killed by an illegal alien in Texas.

Exum’s mother recently revealed that her daughter’s killer is not considered a priority for deportation by DHS and thus may not be deported from the U.S.

