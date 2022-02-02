Angel Mom Rhonda Exum, whose 19-year-old daughter, Adrienne Sophia Exum, was killed by an illegal alien who is now being shielded from deportation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), says she regrets voting for President Joe Biden.

As Breitbart News reported, Exum was killed in a hit-and-run crash allegedly caused by Heriberto Fuerte-Padilla, an illegal alien from Mexico, in Harris County, Texas, in November 2020. Padilla, according to police, was drunk at the time.

Subsequently, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency placed a detainer on Padilla — requesting that Harris County officials turn him over to their custody so he could be deported following his conviction and prison sentence.

Thanks to Biden’s so-called “sanctuary country” orders, which ban ICE agents from arresting and deporting most illegal aliens including convicted criminals, the agency has dropped its detainer on Padilla, suggesting that they do not consider him a priority for deportation.

Rhonda Exum told Fox News in an interview that she regrets voting for Biden.

“My message is, look out for the American people first because truth be told this was literally my first time voting and I voted for [Joe Biden] and I feel disappointed right now,” Rhonda Exum said.

“I thought [Biden] was going to talk for the American people, and not for himself,” she continued.” I hope this doesn’t sound wrong but I don’t feel … [Biden] has done anything but disappoint me.”

Tranette Gamboa, Exum’s cousin, said she was “shocked” when she found out that Padilla would not be deported from the United States by ICE agents.

“It’s very unfortunate … I’m thinking that he was going to be punished … but again, it’s like they don’t care,” Gamboa said. “It’s not only that he hit her, he took off and ran.”

Rhonda Exum said she was initially told Padilla would be deported but that no one at DHS ever contacted her to tell her that the ICE detainer against her daughter’s accused killer had been dropped as a result of the sanctuary country orders.

“I wish somebody could tell me [as to why he won’t be deported] because, I mean to me, him not being deported it’s like you’re telling me my daughter’s life didn’t mean anything,” she said.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has estimated that about 2,000 Americans and legal immigrants are killed by illegal aliens every year. Most recently, an illegal alien from Mexico received just 20 years in prison for murdering a 24-year-old woman in Alabama in 2016.

