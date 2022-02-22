J.D. Vance Issues Statement Slamming ‘America Last’ Republican Opponents on Ukraine

Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat from Ohio J.D. Vance slammed his primary opponents for jumping on the “America Last” policy on Ukraine as they claim to be “America First” as the “real crisis in our towns and cities.”

“Vladimir Putin is an evil man, who has done a number of evil things during his time in government,” Vance said in a statement talking about the current problem between Russia and Ukraine. “But spare me the performative affection for the Ukraine, a corrupt nation run by oligarchs, that is as close to a functional democracy in 2022 as Afghanistan was when Joe Biden handed it over to the Taliban in 2021.”

Vance noticed that while everyone will pray for there to be peace for the innocent Ukrainians caught up in the latest problem, “American foreign policy has been broken for too long.” He added that media and political elites are furious because he says what others do not want to admit is true.

“The Russia-Ukraine border dispute has nothing to do with our national security,” Vance said. “No American interest is served by our intervention, and that the obsession with Ukraine from our idiot leaders serves no function except to distract us from our actual problems.”

“Now, I expect this kind of hysteria from the Democrats and the media. I was disappointed to see Jane Timken and Mike Gibbons jumping on the America last bandwagon,” Vance continued, slamming his opponents for claiming to be “American First” and calling them “Cheney Republicans.” The latter are pretending to be allies of former President Donald Trump.

“The people obsessing over Russia’s conduct today are the same people who tried to persuade you that Russia had stolen the 2016 election and controlled Donald Trump like some sort of puppet,” Vance indicated. “They were wrong then, they are wrong now, and they deserve our scorn—not the endorsement of alleged Republicans.”

Vance also explained that the “real crisis” is in towns and cities across the county, as fentanyl keeps being brought across the Mexican Border and killing dozens of people. He noted that Ohio sees dozens of people’s deaths every week from fentanyl. “While Biden and the RINOs send troops to Ukraine, the Mexican drug cartels continue to terrorize our state.”

“Let’s declare them a terrorist organization and send our troops to the southern border instead,” he said, referring to the drug cartels. “And as Republicans, let’s stop giving cover to the same group of experts who have blundered their way into two decades of foreign policy catastrophes.”

Vance’s statement came after President Joe Biden introduced sanctions on Tuesday on Russia for invading Ukraine. In fact, Biden’s White House did not initially call Sunday’s invasion into Ukraine an “invasion.” The White House appeared to ultimately change its wording after many Republican senators continued to push the administration a have a much tougher stance on Russia.

