Kyle Rittenhouse Launches Group to Hold Media Accountable for Lies

Kyle Rittenhouse announced Monday that he is launching The Media Accountability Project (TMAP) to hold media accountable for lies and defamations.

Newsbusters.org noted that Rittenhouse announced the launch of TMAP during an interview with FOX News’ Tucker Carlson.

Rittenhouse said, “Me and my team have decided to launch The Media Accountability Project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court.”

Carlson asked Rittenhouse why such a group doesn’t already exist and Rittenhouse responded, “That’s a good question, Tucker, and I’m not sure, to be honest. But I don’t want to see anybody else have to deal with what I went through. So, I want to hold them accountable for what they did to me, because I don’t want to see anybody have to go through what I went through.”

Rittenhouse faced two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment relating to a melée near midnight on August 25, 2020, during Black Lives Matter riots in the small Midwestern city of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and shot and wounded a third, and claimed his actions were taken in self-defense.

The establishment media immediately became obsessed with Rittenhouse and focused on him relentlessly from the night of the shootings until the verdict was handed down in his trial.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges on November 19, 2021, as Breitbart News reported.

