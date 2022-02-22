Poll: Majority of New York Voters Say Biden Is Doing a Fair or Poor Job

Most voters in blue New York say President Joe Biden is doing a fair or poor job as president, a Siena College Research Institute survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “How would you rate the job that Joe Biden is doing as President? Would you rate it as excellent, good, fair, or poor?”

A majority, 63 percent, of New York voters rate Biden’s job as fair or poor, and of those, 38 percent say poor. Just over one-third, 36 percent, rate Biden’s job as good or excellent, but just 11 percent of those rate his performance as excellent.

While a majority of Republicans disapprove of his job performance and most Democrats approve, independent voters tend to side with Republicans as nearly three-quarters rate his performance as fair or poor. Of those, 43 percent say Biden is doing a poor job as president.

Overall, New Yorkers are split on Biden as far as favorability, as 48 percent find him favorable and 48 percent find him unfavorable. Yet again, however, Biden struggles among independent New York voters, as his favorability is underwater 37 percent to 59 percent:

(Siena poll – New York) Do you approve/disapprove of Joe Biden? Overall: 48/48

Dems: 73/23

GOP: 10/86

Indie: 37/59

Men: 48/51

Women: 48/45

NYC: 61/34

Suburbs: 40/57

Upstate: 39/56

White: 46/51

Black: 61/32

Latino: 45/49

Catholics: 43/53

Jews: 58/38

Protestants: 48/49 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 22, 2022

The survey, taken February 14-17, 2022, among 803 registered New York voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percent.

Biden’s souring approval in the blue state is reflected in other nationwide surveys as Americans grapple with rampant inflation, supply chain issues, extended vaccine mandates, and an unaddressed border crisis.

Friday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average shows Biden -11.5 percent underwater as a majority, 52.9 percent, disapprove. This trend is reflected in swing states as well, as a recent Michigan survey showed former President Donald Trump leading Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.