President Joe Biden issued a statement late Wednesday night reacting to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement he would send a military operation in Ukraine.

“I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Wednesday evening.

Putin said in a speech his military operation was intended to “demilitarize and de-nazify Ukraine” warning other nations from interfering with his operation.

“To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me,” Putin said.

Biden scolded Putin in his statement, promising a firm reaction from the United States and European allies in the morning.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” the statement read. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring.”

The statement was released as explosions were reported near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The president said he would meet with European leaders the following morning and deliver a speech about his decision to hold Russia accountable.

“Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,” Biden said.