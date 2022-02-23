Trucker convoy organizer Bob Bolus reportedly sustained two flat tires on the first day of his journey en route to Washington, DC from Scranton, Pennsylvania.

After starting the journey on Wednesday morning to protest pandemic mandates, inflation, and illegal immigration, Bolus got two flat tires, delaying the convoy’s journey to the District, ABC 7 reported.

NEW: Bob Bolus, the Scranton, Pa. truck driver leading the convoy today, is reporting two flat tires — delaying the start of their journey to DC.https://t.co/lTOkdIv6Ep pic.twitter.com/7jBP5prXL4 — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) February 23, 2022

Bolus’ plan is to shut down the Capital Beltway, which encompasses D.C. and connects major roads in southern Maryland and northern Virginia. The road serves as a major commuting passageway and route for commercial deliveries into the District.

Bolus’s convoy is just one of three expected to descend upon the D.C. area in protest of the Democrat mandates. The “People’s Convoy” is expected to leave California, while the “American Trucker’s Freedom Convoy” will converge from Washington State.

When ABC 7 asked Bolus if he is communicating with the other convoys, he said they were.

“We have had dialogue,” he responded. “We’ve had conference calls and we’re all on the same page. We’re all for one thing: freedom and rights. It’s America.”

MD: Looking to bypass the Beltway today? Avoid truck convoys by using these alternates. #TrafficWatch7 pic.twitter.com/3slChpPnhb — Britt Waters (@ItsBrittWaters) February 23, 2022

It is unknown how long the protest will last in D.C., but with the District’s old infrastructure and pothole-laden roads, just one blockage can bring parts of the D.C. area to a standstill.

Washington, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said last week the protest could cause major delays and cited January’s snowstorm as an example of how badly traffic may be jammed.

“I mean, you think about the impact of this, on I-95 a couple of weeks ago, a snowstorm with two or three tractor-trailers made for a terrible situation there,” Contee said. “So we’re going to plan as best we can, work with our partners, both local and federal, to do whatever we can to mitigate it.”

