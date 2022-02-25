Dr. Ben Carson, a pediatric neurologist and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Trump administration, said children who have been forced to mask for more than two years because of the coronavirus will suffer consequences.

“You look at the mask-wearing, particularly at a young age when you’re trying to develop your sociological image of yourself,” Carson said on Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. “And a lot of that is because of positive feedback that you get by looking at people’s facial expressions.”

“We’re going to end up with a whole generation of pathological people who don’t know how to interact with each other,” Carson said and as evidenced by the behavior problems children are having when returning to the classroom after months of “remote learning.”

“Previous shifts from in-person to remote or hybrid learning (a combination of the two) during the COVID-19 pandemic have posed challenges for kids that have caused them to act out, according to Harvard University researchers,” U.S. News and World Report reported on the study.

Carson noted that over 2020 and 2021, the number of emergency room psychiatric visits by children increased by 40 percent.

Ferguson asked Carson if he was a “bad parent” because he didn’t want to vaccinate his young children.

“No, it makes you a very good parent,” Carson said. “It makes you someone who was really concerned. That’s why God gave children parents, you know, to be interested.”

“These people, for instance, who say parents really shouldn’t have anything to do with the education of their children. I mean, where did these people come from?” Carson said.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter