CPAC Straw Poll: 59 Percent Support Donald Trump for President, Up 4 Points from 2021

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Sunday’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll revealed Donald Trump has grown his dominance in the Republican Party.

Fifty-nine percent of the CPAC participants voted for Trump, while just 28 percent checked DeSantis. Two percent voted for Mike Pompeo.

Trump increased his lead from last year when he polled at 55 percent, four points less than 2022.

Unsurprisingly, 99 percent of participants disapproved of Biden’s job performance. Of the 99 percent, 98 percent “strongly disapproved” of Biden.

When respondents were asked what the great threat is to America, 61 percent said Joe Biden, 35 percent said China, and three percent said Russia.

The three most important issues for the CPAC participants were election integrity (49 percent), border security (48 percent), and constitutional rights (43 percent).

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.