Sunday’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll revealed Donald Trump has grown his dominance in the Republican Party.

Fifty-nine percent of the CPAC participants voted for Trump, while just 28 percent checked DeSantis. Two percent voted for Mike Pompeo.

Trump increased his lead from last year when he polled at 55 percent, four points less than 2022.

#CPAC22 Straw Poll results: Donald Trump — 59% (Trump was at 55% last year) … Ron DeSantis – 28% — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) February 27, 2022

Unsurprisingly, 99 percent of participants disapproved of Biden’s job performance. Of the 99 percent, 98 percent “strongly disapproved” of Biden.

When respondents were asked what the great threat is to America, 61 percent said Joe Biden, 35 percent said China, and three percent said Russia.

The three most important issues for the CPAC participants were election integrity (49 percent), border security (48 percent), and constitutional rights (43 percent).

