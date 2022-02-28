Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), a group aligned with state Republicans, slammed Democrats on the rising cost of inflation in Colorado and Minnesota ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, saying, “the state of the union is expensive.”

The ad was released Monday, one day ahead of Biden’s speech, targeting Democrats in Colorado and Minnesota for standing by Biden and his radical policies that have gas prices skyrocketing and inflation at a 40-year high.

The ads say, “the state of the union is ‘expensive,'” noting a wide range of everyday goods which have risen in price, such as groceries, a night out to eat, and gas prices. It hits Biden by saying, “while Americans pay more, Joe Biden couldn’t care less.”

The Democrats are exposed in the ad for downplaying the raising prices, showing a clip of Biden saying “the price increases we’re seen are expected to be temporary,” despite the prices continuously surging and “only getting worse.”

Watch the ad in Colorado:

Watch the ad in Minnesota:

The ads come after the RSLC released battleground polling last month that showed Biden has been “dragging down” Democrats across the nation at the state legislative level. It also showed that likely voters wanted their prospective state’s legislature to push back against the partisan agenda being made in Democrat-controlled Washington by a ten-point margin.

“State Democrats across the country are in trouble because they continue to stand by and mimic Joe Biden’s disastrous tax-and-spend agenda that is producing record inflation and is sending gas prices soaring,” said RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo. “Voters know that stopping inflation means stopping Democrats at all levels of government at the ballot box in November.”

Currently, Colorado Democrats have a 41-24 advantage over Republicans in the state House and the state Senate with a 20-15 advantage. Democrats in Minnesota have a 70-64 advantage in the state House, while Republicans have a slight control of the state Senate, 34-31.

