Watch: Angel Family of 18-Year-Old Killed by Illegal Alien Throws Support Behind John Boozman in Arkansas

The cousin of 18-year-old Rebecca Ann Johnston, who was killed by an illegal alien in 1989, is endorsing Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) for reelection citing his support for a wall along the United States-Mexico border.

“My cousin Becci was murdered by an illegal immigrant in her own home,” Angel Cousin Dee Engle says at the opening of the new ad. “I miss her to this day. There are so many times that I wish she was here.”

On New Year’s Day in 1989, Becci was at her home visiting a friend in North Little Rock, Arkansas when illegal alien Arturo Aranda, as well as his brother Margarito Aranda, Efrain Garza, and Domingo Carrion, broke in to kidnap her friend.

While trying to save her friend from the kidnapping, Becci sought to grab a nearby telephone to call the police. That is when Aranda shot her in the neck, leaving her on the living room floor to drown in her own blood.

Aranda fled back to his native country but was extradited back to the U.S. five months later where he was charged with Becci’s murder. Aranda received just 11 years in prison and was deported from the U.S. in 1994 after serving less than half his sentence.

“Becci’s murder did not have to happen,” Engle says. “Senator Boozman is fighting to get President Trump’s wall finished. The work that Senator Boozman is doing will save many lives and families having to go through what our family has gone through. And I am so thankful for Senator Boozman.”

Aside from his support for fully funding the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, Boozman was instrumental in opposing the “Gang of Eight” amnesty plan sought by a group of establishment Republicans and Democrats in 2013.

Boozman was endorsed by former President Trump last year.

