Angel Mom Maureen Maloney is endorsing J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary, dropping a new ad that spotlights the New York Times best-selling author’s hardline immigration stance.

“We lost Matthew at just 23. Killed by an illegal immigrant with a violent record, driving drunk. He dragged Matthew a quarter of a mile. He should never have been here. And it should never have happened,” Maloney says in the ad.

In August 2011, illegal alien Nicolas Dutan Guaman of Ecuador was driving without a license when he ran a stop sign and struck Maloney’s son Matthew Denice, who was riding his motorcycle in Milford, Massachusetts.

Rather than stopping, Guaman dragged Denice for a quarter of a mile.

Eyewitnesses tried to get Guaman to stop his vehicle. At the time, Denice was wedged in the wheel well and ultimately dragged to his death. Guaman’s six-year-old son was in the car with him at the time of the killing. Guaman had been working illegally.

“Our tragedy was made possible by these typical politicians. They’re too weak to do anything about it,” Maloney says. “That’s why I was proud to stand by Donald Trump and why I support J.D. Vance.”

“J.D. Vance is different. He’s actually got the guts to fight illegal immigration,” she continues. “J.D. is strong on borders and tough on crime. The tragedy that struck our family could happen to anyone. And that’s why we need J.D. Vance fighting for us.”

The endorsement for Vance comes after he gave an impassioned speech last weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he vowed to declare the Mexican drug cartels a terrorist organization, end welfare for illegal aliens, and cut off federal funds for localities that allow foreign nationals to vote in elections.

“One of the biggest ways that the Democrats have failed the working class, have failed the citizens of this country, is that they don’t even care about their citizens compared to the illegal aliens flowing across the U.S. southern border,” Vance said during the speech, telling the story of his mother who previously overdosed on heroin before getting sober.

“If 10 years ago, the stuff that my mom took that put her in a coma was the Mexican fentanyl coming across in 2022, we would have never had those second chances, we would have never had that opportunity to have another seven years with my mom clean and sober,” Vance said.

Among his campaign promises, Vance said he would oppose amnesty for illegal aliens and support legislation to double the number of Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border in addition to backing funding to continue constructing the border wall.

Vance, unlike a number of establishment Republicans, backs reducing legal immigration levels where more than 1.2 million foreign nationals are awarded green cards every year and another 1.5 million are given visas to temporarily take American jobs.

The Ohio Senate primary election takes place on May 3.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.