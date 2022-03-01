Watch Live: President Joe Biden Delivers His State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday, as both houses of Congress and the president’s cabinet will gather in the Capitol building for the event.

The president’s speech is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Biden is expected to speak about the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic even as state and local Democrats moved quickly in recent weeks to lift masking, social distancing, and vaccine mandates.

Capitol Physician Brian Monahan announced updated medical guidance on Sunday allowing the mask mandate to be lifted for members of Congress, just in time for the president’s speech.

The president is also expected to address his struggle to bring down higher costs experienced by American families due to higher inflation and energy prices.

Biden will also speak about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to escalate his war in Ukraine which is expected to tie into the president’s overarching theme of the strength of a united democracy versus isolated autocrats.

But polls show that Biden’s approval ratings are lower than ever.

A Washington Post – ABC poll released over the weekend showed Biden’s approval ratings drop to only 37 percent, while a USA Today poll showed it at 39 percent.