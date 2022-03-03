Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) released a statement to Breitbart News Thursday blasting the Biden administration for refusing to divulge its immigration enforcement data and unveiling a resolution of inquiry to demand the information.

Hinson’s Resolution of Inquiry, if passed, would require the Biden administration to release data on the border crisis unfolding under the 46th president’s administration. So far, Joe Biden has failed to produce this immigration data.

“While the Biden Administration is turning a blind eye to the crisis at the border, Americans want accountability, answers, and an action plan to secure the border,” Hinson told Breitbart News. “It is unacceptable that the Administration continues to hide information from the American people about the impact their policies are having on immigration enforcement and border security.”

Hinson’s resolution of inquiry would require Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to release, within 14 days:

the absconder rates for those enrolled in the Alternatives to Detention program

the number of criminals arrested by ICE, with data sorted by crime

the number of ICE enforcement activities that resulted in convictions

the number of detainers by ICE, including those with a criminal history

the number of removals conducted by ICE, including those with a criminal history

Resolutions of Inquiry are House resolutions that the chamber uses to obtain information that the executive branch will not provide.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) has routinely released a report at the end of the year, detailing ICE activity during the previous fiscal year. ICE has delayed the report and claimed it would be out in January.

ICE issued an interim guidance in February 2021 that made ICE agents focus on narrow “enforcement priorities.” Deportations and enforcement operations dropped precipitously, going down by more than 130,000 from fiscal year 2020.

Hinson wrote on Wednesday that Biden failed to address the border crisis still unfolding more than a year into his administration.

She explained, “Missing from President Biden’s #SOTU? A plan to secure our border. We need to enforce our immigration laws, enforce the Remain in Mexico policy and support our border patrol agents on the ground.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.